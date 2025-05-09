Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores and Reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, May 8th.

Baseball

Belfast 11 Camden Hills 10

Biddeford 1 Sanford 0

Carrabec 17 Rangeley Lakes 3

Cony 5 Lawrence 0

Deering 5 Westbrook 4

Dirigo 7 Winthrop 6

Edward Little 12 Skowhegan 9

Falmouth 5 Portland 0

Fort Fairfield 6 Hodgdon 1

Fort Kent 9 Wisdom 8

Gardiner 10 Oak Hill 0

Gorham 8 Windham 0

Greely 11 Poland 0

Hermon 6 Old Town 5

Kennebunk 12 Massabesic 7

Lee Academy 9 Penobscot Valley 6

MDI 6 John Bapst 4

Marshwood 2 South Portland 1

Morse 8 Lincoln Academy 5

Noble 3 Cheverus 2

Oxford Hills 8 Mount Blue 2

Richmond 7 Buckfield 0

Telstar 11 Forest Hills 1

Thornton Academy 7 Bonny Eagle 2

Softball

Bonny Eagle 20 Falmouth 0

Buckfield 10 Richmond 0

Bucksport 11 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Camden Hills 2 Belfast 1

Carrabec 9 Valley 2

Cheverus 14 Marshwood 0

Gardiner 6 Oak Hill 5

Gorham 10 Thornton Academy 3

Hermon 3 Old Town 2

Hodgdon 19 Fort Fairfield 8

Lawrence 8 Cony 4

MDI 9 John Bapst 3

Medomak Valley 10 Oceanside 0

Morse 17 Lincoln Academy 12

Scarborough 13 Noble 3

Skowhegan 9 Edward Little 3

Telstar 18 Temple Academy 0

Telstar 16 Temple Academy 1

Boy's Lacrosse

Brewer 13 Westbrook 1

Girls' Lacrosse

Cheverus 11 Falmouth 9

Cony 10 Brunswick 6

Gorham 14 Portland 8

Lewiston 15 Edward Little 2

