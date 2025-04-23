Maine High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores – Tuesday April 22

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Lacrosse and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Baseball

Brunswick 1 Oxford Hills 0

Mt. Ararat 4 Hampden Academy 1

Oceanside 11 Nokomis 0

Richmond 10 Sacopee Valley 0

Softball

Hampden Academy 16 Mt. Ararat 1

North Yarmouth Academy 18 Sacopee Valley 1

Oxford Hills 13 Brunswick 0

Valley 12 Telstar 1

Wells 8 Morse 7

Girl's Lacrosse

Bangor 7 Westbrook 3

Bonny Eagle 8 Lake Region 3

Cony 10 Erskine 9

Houlton 8 Winslow 7

Kennebunk 10 Greely 1

Lincoln Academy 17 Mount Blue 6

Noble 9 Gray-New Gloucester 8

North Yarmouth Academy 18 St. Dominic 1

Thornton Academy 20 Lewiston 1

Traip Academy 11 Sanford 10

Yarmouth 11 Falmouth 9

Boys' Lacrosse

Bonny Eagle 11 Cheverus 4

Camden Hills 11 MCI/Nokomis 7

Edward Little 8 Bangor 3

Fryeburg Academy 17 Mt. Ararat 10

Maranacook 10 Mount Blue 6

Messalonskee 16 Gardiner 5

Morse 12 Brewer 4

Portland 20 Biddeford 6

You can vote for the 92.9 High School Athlete for Week 1 HERE. Voting is open through Thursday night, April 24th at 11:59 p.m. You may Vote Once Per Hour Until the Poll Closes.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 21-26. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, April 27th. Voting for Week 2 will take place April 28- May 1st with the winner being announced on Friday, May 2nd.

Get our free mobile app