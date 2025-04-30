Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, April 29th.

A special shoutout to the Brewer and Ellsworth Baseball players and the fans that stayed for a 15-inning classic yesterday afternoon/night!

Baseball

Biddeford 2 Marshwood 0

Bonny Eagle 11 Windham 1

Brewer 4 Ellsworth 3

Carrabec 17 Greenville 6

Cheverus 3 Deering 1

Falmouth 10 Kennebunk 0

Forest Hills 12 Rangeley Lakes 2

Forest Hills 9 Rangeley Lakes 1

Gorham 7 Noble 0

Fort Fairfield 17 Ashland 1

Katahdin 8 Hodgdon 6

Mount View 13 GSA 0

Old Town 4 Hermon 1

Richmond 6 Telstar 1

Scarborough 13 Sanford 1

South Portland 10 Massabesic 3

Southern Aroostook 18 Central Aroostook 5

Thornton Academy 16 Portland 3

Washburn 15 Shead 0

Softball

Ashland 30 Fort Fairfield 1

Belfast 12 John Bapst 2

Brewer 10 Ellsworth 4

Buckfield 6 Valley 1

Carrabec 21 Greenville 1

Central Aroostook 9 Southern Aroostook 7

Forest Hills 5 Vinalhaven 1

Katahdin 16 Hodgdon 0

Mattanawcook Academy 9 Dexter 1

Old Town 8 Hermon 5

Sumner 7 Deer-Isle Stonington 4

Telstar 12 Richmond 0

Vinalhaven 4 Forest Hills 2

Boy's Lacrosse

Deering 16 Massabesic 6

Edward Little 6 Mount Ararat 4

Falmouth 26 Noble 1

Gardiner 11 Erskine Academy 9

Oak Hill 12 Oxford Hills 4

Portland 9 Marshwood 5

South Portland 14 Bonny Eagle 0

Windham 15 Biddeford 1

Yarmouth 7 York 1

Girls' Lacrosse

Biddeford 20 Gray-New Gloucester 12

Brunswick 13 Bangor 5

Cony 16 Morse 7

Lincoln Academy 7 Oceanside 4

Kennebec 15 Cape Elizabeth 1

Marshwood 10 Greely 9

Mount Ararat 17 Deering 3

Portland 16 Edward Little 5

Scarborough 15 South Portland 7

Sanford 12 Bonny Eagle 2

Thornton Academy 22 Oxford Hills 0

Traip 16 Noble 2

Waynflete 14 St. Dominic 2

Wells 6 Westbrook 3

Windham 18 Lewiston 2

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday, May 1st at 11:59. You may vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

Get our free mobile app