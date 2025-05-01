Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, April 30th.

Baseball

Bangor Christian 15 Penobscot Valley 2

Berwick Academy 14 Landmark 5

Central 18 Penquis Valley 6

Cony 13 Oceanside 4

Dexter 7 Bucksport 5

Foxcroft Academy 14 Orono 12

Fryeburg Academy 16 Spruce Mountain 1

Gardiner 12 Leavitt 2

GSA 5 Sumner 4

Greely 4 Yarmouth 0

Hampden Academy 6 Bangor 2

John Bapst 12 Watervill 2

Kents Hills 18 Gould Academy 8

Lake Region 12 Freeport 0

Lewiston 6 Edward Little 2

Lisbon 7 Sacopee Valley 4

Machias 7 Woodland 2

Madison 10 Hall-Dale 0

Mattanawcook Academy 14 Lee Academy 1

Medomak Valley 8 Lincoln Academy 0

Messalonskee 3 Oxford Hills 1

Monmouth Academy 7 Maranacook 6

Mount Ararat 13 Skowhegan 3

Mountain Valley 15 Boothbay 0

Morse 14 Erskine Academy 9

Narraguagus 10 Calais 0

Old Orchard Beach 14 Traip Academy 5

Presque Isle 23 Fort Kent 2

Washington Academy 12 MDI 6

Waynflete 12 St. Dominic 10

Winthrop 10 Oak Hill 0

York 7 Poland 0

Softball

Bangor 5 Hampden Academy 4

Biddeford 9 Thornton Academy 8

Bonny Eagle 16 Porltand 1

Bucksport 8 Dexter 2

Central 12 Penquis Valley 2

Cheverus 17 Noble 0

Cony 15 Oceanside 1

Deer Isle-Stonington 18 Searsport 11

Edward Little 6 Lewiston 3

Erskine Academy 16 Morse 3

Foxcroft Academy 7 Orono 2

Freeport 6 Lake Region 5

Fryeburg Academy 11 Spruce Mountain 10

Gorham 5 Kennebunk 0

Hall-Dale 16 Madison 2

Leavitt 10 Gardiner 0

Lisbon 11 Sacopee Valley 8

Machias 18 Woodland 3

Marshwood 18 Falmouth 1

MCI 10 Winslow 8

Mattanawcook Academy 20 Lee Academy 2

Medomak Valley 3 Lincoln Academy 0

Monmouth Academy 15 Winthrop 0

Mountain Valley 11 Oak Hill 8

MDI 7 Washington Academy 0

Narraguagus 14 Calais 2

North Yarmouth Academy 15 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Oxford Hills 10 Messalonskee 0

Penobscot Valley 10 Bangor Christian 0

Piscataquis 13 Greenville 8

Proctor Academy 12 Kents Hill 2

Presque Isle 20 Fort Kent 8

Skowhegan 9 Mt. Ararat 6

Temple Academy 20 Wiscasset 9

Wells 13 Cape Elizabeth 6

Westbrook 20 Massabesic 6

Windham 9 South Portland 5

Wiscasset 7 Temple Academy 5

Yarmouth 16 Greely 8

York 16 Poland 6

Boy's Lacrosse

Cony 13 Lawrence 12

John Bapst 12 MCI 7

Maranacook 7 Lincoln Academy 2

Messalonskee 12 Lewiston 1

North Yarmouth Academy 16 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Girls' Lacrosse

Brunswick 14 Gardiner 10

Erskine Academy 14 Winslow 1

Falmouth 8 York 7

Gorham 10 North Yarmouth Academy 7

