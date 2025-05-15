Here are the High School Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, May 14th.

Baseball

Bangor 11 Skowhegan 1

Bangor Christian 15 Greenville 0

Belfast 7 Lincoln Academy 4

Berwick Academy 5 Concord Academy 3

Brewer 9 Camden Hills 4

Bucksport 8 Sumner 3

Cony 12 Nokomis 7

Foxcroft Academy 10 Dexter 2

Freeport 11 Yarmouth 8

Gardiner 4 Medomak Valley 1

Greely 11 York 1

Hodgdon 7 Wisdom 5

Lee Academy 7 Schenck 2

Lisbon 6 Boothbay 5

Madison 7 Maranacook 6

Monmouth Academy 14 Oak Hill 3

Morse 10 Leavitt 8

Mount Abram 12 Mountain Valley 6

Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 2

Mount View 4 St. Dominic 3

Narragauagus 2 Machias 1

Oceanside 15 Winslow 3

Old Orchard Beach 18 Buckfield 14

Orono 14 GSA 4

Oxford Hills 11 Lewiston 2

Sacopee Valley 12 Waynflete 0

Spruce Mountain 3 Hall-Dale 1

Washington Academy 10 Calais 0

Winthrop 8 MCI 0

Woodland 13 Shead 2

Softball

Bangor 5 Skowhegan 2

Bangor Christian 12 Deer Isle-Stonington 2

Belfast 5 Lincoln Academy 4

Biddeford 15 Marshwood 1

Bonny Eagle 13 Thornton Academy 0

Brunswick 10 Mt. Ararat 1

Buckfield 11 Old Orchard Beach 1

Bucksport 17 Sumner 0

Camden Hills 6 Brewer 1

Central Aroostook 12 Ashland 5

Cheverus 16 South Portland 6

Cony 17 Nokomis 8

Deering 14 Falmouth 1

Dexter 4 Foxcroft Academy 3

Edward Little 10 Mt. Blue 5

Gardiner 3 Medomak Valley 1

Gorham 18 Noble 2

Hall-Dale 2 Spruce Mountain 1

Hodgdon 10 Wisdom 8

Jonesport-Beals 16 Searsport 0

Kennebunk 8 Massabesic 7

Lake Region 19 Cape Elizabeth 0

Lawrence 10 Waterville 0

Leavitt 13 Morse 0

Machias 3 Narraguagus 1

Madison 16 Winthrop 10

Monmouth Academy 7 MCI 1

Mountain Valley 22 Mount Abram 0

Oxford Hills 4 Lewiston 0

St. Dominic 7 Mount View 0

Schenck 16 Lee Academy 1

Stearns 14 Piscataquis 1

Telstar 12 Sacopee Valley 4

Washington Academy 16 Calais 1

Westbrook 7 Scarborough

Winslow 13 Oceanside 12

Wiscasset 33 Temple Academy 13

Woodland 9 Shead 8

Boy's Lacrosse

Bangor 9 Mt. Blue 8

Brunswick 16 Gardiner 7

Cape Elizabeth 10 Windham 1

Maranacook 10 Oak Hill 4

Morse 11 Erskine Academy 7

Girls Lacrosse

Freeport 19 Brunswick 9

Mt. Ararat 16 Morse 6

Voting is going on now thru Thursday, May 15th for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote once per hour per device thru 11:59 on May 15th HERE

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

