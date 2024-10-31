Maine High School Field Hockey Quarterfinal Results – October 29/30

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Quarterfinal Results from Tuesday October 29th and Wednesday, October 30th.

There are 2 Quarterfinals to be played Thursday, October 31st. Semifinals are set to be played on Saturday, November 2nd. Best of luck to all

Class A North

#5 Mount Blue defeated #4 Mount Ararat 2-1

#3 Messalonskee vs. #6 Brunswick no score reported

#2 Brewer defeated #7 Camden Hills 3-0

#1 Skowhegan defeated #8 Lewiston 3-0

Class A South

#5 Thornton Academy defeated #4 Sanford 2-1

#3 Gorham defeated #6 Falmouth 2-1

#2 Biddeford defeated #7 Windham 4-1

#1 Cheverus defeated #8 Massabesic 2-1

Class B North

#4 Gardiner defeated #5 Nokomis 3-2

#3 Leavitt vs.#6 Old Town Thursday night, October 31

#2 Cony defeated #7 Lawrence 3-2

#1 Belfast defeated #8 Erskine Academy 3-1

Class B South

#4 York defeated #5 Fryeburg Academy 1-0

#3 Gray-New Glouceseter defeated #6 Greely 1-0

#2 Yarmouth defeated #7 Poland 6-1

#1 Freeport defeated #8 Lake Region 10-0

Class C North

#5 Orono defeated #4 Piscataquis 2-1

#3 Dirigo defeeated #6 MCI 4-1

#2 Foxcroft Academy vs. #7 Stearns no score reported.

#1 Dexter defeated #8 Central 5-0

Class C South

#4 Spruce Mountain defeated #5 Traip Academy 7-0

#3 St. Dominic vs. #6 Waynflete Thursday, October 31st

#2 Hall-Dale defeated #7 Lisbon 1-0

#1 Winthrop defeated #8 Boothbay 7-1

