Maine High School Field Hockey Scores – September 13

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey Scores for games reported on Wednesday, September 13th.

Belfast 18 Lincoln Academy 0

Brewer 5 Bangor 0

Falmouth 3 Kennebunk 0

Hall-Dale 4 Boothbay 0

Lisbon 0 Oak Hill 0

MCI 4 Erskine Academy 3

Scarborough 3 Windham 1

Skowhegan 2 Mount Ararat 1

Telstar - Winthrop no score reported as of Thursday morning

Winslow - Leavitt no score reported as of Thursday morning

Piscataquis - John Bapst no score reported as of Thursday morning

Dirigo - Spruce Mountain no score reported as of Thursday morning

Hampden Academy - Messalonskee no score reported as of Thursday morning

Mattanawcook Academy - Foxcroft Academy no score reported as of Thursday morning

