Here are the Friday night, October 10th Maine High School Football Scores for games played and reported in the State of Maine.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Bangor 42 Windham 14

Bonny Eagle 34 Portland 7

Cony 55 Skowhegan 0

Dexter 50 Bucksport 6

Dirigo 35 Morse 14

Foxcroft Academy 19 Hampden Academy 0

Freeport 42 Maranacook 0

Greely 35 Wells 14

Hermon 36 Brewer 0

Houlton 48 Washington Academy 6

Lawrence 47 Fryeburg Academy 35

Lisbon 21 Mountain Valley 20

Madison 36 Mattanawcook Academy 6

Messalonskee 26 Mt. Blue 7

Mount Ararat 44 Waterville 8

Noble 14 Sanford 7

Orono 34 MDI 22

Oxford Hills 55 Lewiston 8

Sacopee Valley 46 Telstar 42

South Portland 16 Deering 7

Spruce Mountain 62 Cape Elizabeth 6

Stearns 56 Ellsworth 12

Thornton Academy 50 Massabesic 13

Winthrop 31 Poland 6

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.