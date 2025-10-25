Maine High School Friday Night Football Scores – October 24
Here are the Friday night Maine High School Football Scores for Week 8, games played on October 24th.
- Bangor 35 Edward Little 0
- Boothbay 60 Mount View 12
- Cony 54 Gardiner 10
- Deering 46 Lewiston 0
- Falmouth 27 Cheverus 3
- Foxcroft Academy 38 Brewer 7
- Freeport 35 Dirigo 13
- Fryeburg Academy 41 Brunswick 14
- Greely 30 Oceanside 16
- John Bapst 20 Hampden Academy 13
- Kennebunk 46 Biddeford 6
- Lawrence 34 Messalonskee 25
- Leavitt 12 Hermon 7
- Madison 28 Belfast 22
- Marshwood 42 Sanford 20
- Mattanawcook Academy 30 Mountain Valley 26
- Mount Ararat 54 Ellsworth 6
- Noble 38 Scarborough 0
- Old Orchard Beach 58 Cape Elizabeth 22
- Orono 45 Bucksport 36
- Oxford Hills 14 Windham 0
- Poland 27 MCI 26
- Portland 33 Exeter (NH) 21
- Skowhegan 34 Mt. Blue 26
- South Portland 40 Massabesic 0
- Thornton Academy 42 Bonny Eagle 21
- Wells 51 Old Town 13
- Westbrook 12 Gorham 10
- Winthrop 41 Maranacook 6
- Yarmouth 36 MDI 12
You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26h, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st..
You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.
