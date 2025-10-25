Here are the Friday night Maine High School Football Scores for Week 8, games played on October 24th.

Bangor 35 Edward Little 0

Boothbay 60 Mount View 12

Cony 54 Gardiner 10

Deering 46 Lewiston 0

Falmouth 27 Cheverus 3

Foxcroft Academy 38 Brewer 7

Freeport 35 Dirigo 13

Fryeburg Academy 41 Brunswick 14

Greely 30 Oceanside 16

John Bapst 20 Hampden Academy 13

Kennebunk 46 Biddeford 6

Lawrence 34 Messalonskee 25

Leavitt 12 Hermon 7

Madison 28 Belfast 22

Marshwood 42 Sanford 20

Mattanawcook Academy 30 Mountain Valley 26

Mount Ararat 54 Ellsworth 6

Noble 38 Scarborough 0

Old Orchard Beach 58 Cape Elizabeth 22

Orono 45 Bucksport 36

Oxford Hills 14 Windham 0

Poland 27 MCI 26

Portland 33 Exeter (NH) 21

Skowhegan 34 Mt. Blue 26

South Portland 40 Massabesic 0

Thornton Academy 42 Bonny Eagle 21

Wells 51 Old Town 13

Westbrook 12 Gorham 10

Winthrop 41 Maranacook 6

Yarmouth 36 MDI 12

