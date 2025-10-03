Here are the Maine High School Football, Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 2nd.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who submitted their scores.

Football

Winthrop 35 Morse 8

Field Hockey

Belfast 4 Messalonskee 0

Brewer 7 Oxford Hills 0

Dexter 0 Piscataquis 0

Lake Region 2 Waynflete 0

Lewiston 4 Bangor 0

Mount Blue 6 Hampden Academy 0

Sacopee Valley 1 Traip Academy 0

Yarmouth 2 York 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor 5 Mount Blue 1

Bucksport 4 Fort Kent 2

Camden Hills 9 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 6 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Deering 1 Portland 0

Dirigo 4 Mountain Valley 0

Foxcroft Academy 1 Nokomis 0

Freeport 6 Fryeburg Academy 0

Gardiner 3 Messalonskee 1

John Bapst 1 MDI 0

Lincoln Academy 1 Gray-New Gloucester1

Mattanawcook Academy 7 Mount View 0

Morse 3 Oak Hill 0

Mount Abram 12 Lisbon 0

Mount Ararat 8 Oxford Hills 0

Penobscot Valley 5 Houlton 1

Poland 7 Sacopee Valley 1

Richmond 5 Pine Tree Academy 1

Waynflete 5 Old Orchard Beach 0

Wells 1 Monmouth Academy 0

Yarmouth 5 Traip Academy 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor 2 Mount Blue 1

Buckfield 3 Mountain Valley 0

Bucksport 4 Houlton 1

Camden Hills 1 Lewiston 1

Central 2 Winslow 1

Erskine Academy 3 Waterville 1

Fryeburg Academy 1 Freeport 0

Gorham 1 Deering 0

Hall-Dale 1 Cony 0

Lawrence 3 Spruce Mountain 0

Leavitt 3 Winthrop 0

Lewiston 1 Camden Hills 1

Lincoln Academy 1 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Messalonskee 7 Gardiner 3

Monmouth Academy 2 Maranacook 0

Mount Ararat 4 Oxford Hills 1

Mount View 3 GSA 1

Narraguagus 4 Machias 1

Oak Hill 1 Morse 0

Orono 1 MCI 0

Poland 2 Sacopee Valley 1

Sanford 1 Noble 0

Scarborough 3 Marshwood 0

South Portland 4 Bonny Eagle 2

Temple Academy 9 Dirigo 1

Thornton Academy 2 Portland 1

Windham 5 Westbrook 2

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Portland 1

Calais 3 Orono 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Wells 2

Deering 3 Massabesic 1

Edward Little 3 Maranacook 0

Falmouth 3 Westbrook 1

Gardiner 3 Nokomis 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Kennebunk 3 South Portland 0

Messalonse 3 Brunswick 0

MDI 3 Ellsworth 1

Mount Ararat 3 Lewiston 0

Sanford 3 Noble 0

Scarborough 3 Windham 0

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...

Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

Get our free mobile app