Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores from games that were played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 6th.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 7 Noble 2

Boothbay 11 Telstar 0

Dexter 2 MCI 0

Dirigo 3 Oak Hill 2

Fryeburg Academy 2 Greely 1 (Double OT)

Gray-New Gloucester 4 Cape Elizabeth 3

Messalonskee 6 Bangor 0

Oxford Hills 2 Hampden Academy 1 (Double OT)

Poland 4 Lake Region 2

Sacopee Valley 0 Waynflete 0

Skowhegan 3 Brewer 0

Winthrop 1 Monmouth Academy 0

Yarmouth 2 Freeport 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 9 Penobscot Christian 2

Calais 3 Lee Academy 0

Fort Fairfield 4 Southern Aroostook 1

John Bapst 4 MDI 1

Madison 2 Valley 0

Monmouth Academy 8 Lisbon 0

Telstar 4 Vinalhaven 2

Wells 3 Gray-New Gloucester 2

Boys Soccer

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Wells 1

Hall-Dale 3 Spruce Martin 1

Islesboro 8 Temple Academy 2

Maranacook 1 Mount Abram 1

Messalonskee 4 Oxford Hills 1

Penobscot Christian 4 Sumner 0

Penquis 9 Searsport 0

Piscataquis 8 Dexter 0

Telstar 9 Vinalhaven 1

Washington Academy 4 GSA 3

Woodland 3 Machias 0

Volleyball

Edward Little 3 Nokomis 0

Gardiner 3 Lewiston 0

Messalonskee 3 Mt. Ararat 0

Woodland 3 Machias 2

