Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, September 16th.

Thank you to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores so promptly.

Field Hockey

Gray-New Gloucester 2 York 0

Greely 4 Poland 0

Hermon 4 John Bapst 1

Mount Abram 1 Monmouth Academy 0

Winslow 10 Oceanside 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 8 Washburn 0

Bangor 1 Brewer 1

Cape Elizabeth 5 Freeport 0

Cony 3 Nokomis 0

Ellsworth 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

Erskine Academy 3 Gardiner 2

Fort Fairfield 3 Schenck 2

Fort Kent 9 Caribou 0

Greely 3 Wells 0

Hall-Dale 2 Winthrop 0

Hermon 3 MDI 0

Kennebunk 1 Gorham 0

Lake Region 8 Sacopee valley 0

Lewiston 1 Oxford Hills 0

Mattanawcook 2 Bucksport 1

Medomak Valley 2 Oceanside 1

Morse 1 Lincoln Academy 0

Mount Blue 1 Messalonskee 0

North Yarmouth Academy 4 Waynflete 1

Oak Hill 1 Spruce Mountain 1

Penobscot Valley 3 Central Aroostook 0

Poland 3 Old Orchard Beach 0

Scarborough 3 Noble 0

Skowhegan 2 Belfast 0

Van Buren 6 Easton 1

Waterville 4 Leavitt 2

Winslow 2 MCI 1

Wisdom 11 Hodgdon 3

Yarmouth 6 Gray-New Gloucester 0

York 2 Fryeburg Academy 1

Boys Soccer

Bangor 4 Brewer 0

Brunswick 3 Edward Little 1

Bucksport 6 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Central Aroostook 3 Woodland 2

Cony 2 Nokomis 1

Falmouth 7 Thornton Academy 0

Fort Fairfield 8 Hodgdon 1

Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 0

GSA 8 Washington Academy 3

Gorham 2 Portland 0

Greely 5 Waynflete 1

Lake Region 3 Sacopee Valley 0

Leavitt 3 Waterville 1

Lewiston 8 Oxford Hills 0

Marshwood 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Medomak Valley 1 Oceanside 0

Morse 4 Lincoln Academy 2

Mount Blue 3 Messalonskee 0

Mount View 6 Lawrence 0

North Yarmouth Academy 1 Wells 1

Orono 7 Central 1

Scarborough 3 Deering 0

Van Buren 4 Penobscot Christian 0

Windham 2 Cheverus 0

Wisdom 2 Houlton 1

York 2 Fryeburg Academy 0

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Orono 0

Ellsworth 3 Hampden Academy 0

Gardiner 3 Cony 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Maranacook 0

Jonesport-Beals 3 Sumner 0

Kennebunk 3 Wells 0

Marshwood 3 Portland 0

MDI 3 Brewer 0

Narraguagus 3 Machias 0

South Portland 3 Deering 0

Washington Academy 3 Calais 0

Westbrook 3 Noble 2

York 3 Thornton Academy 1

You can Vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday, September 18th at 11:59 p.m. You may vote as often as you wish.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 3 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 21st, for games/matches played September 15th-20h. Voting will begin on Monday, September 2nd, and go thru Thursday, September 25th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 26th.

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

