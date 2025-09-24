Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – September 23

Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday September 23rd.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores

Field Hockey

Belfast 1 Lawrence 0

Biddeford 11 Massabesic 0

Camden Hills 3 Edward Little 0

Cheverus 5 Scarborough 0

Freeport 5 Fryeburg Academy 0

Gorham 7 Windham 2

Lewiston 1 Mount Blue 0

Orono 2 Stearns 1

Portland 2 Cheverus 0

Skowhegan 1 Brunswick 0

South Portland 6 Portland 0

Thornton Academy 3 Noble 0

Girls Soccer

Bangor 1 Brunswick 0

Bangor Christian 14 East Grand 0

Brewer 7 Oxford Hills 0

Buckfield 1 Old Orchard Beach 0

Camden Hills 4 Mt. Ararat 3

Cape Elizabeth 6 Fryeburg Academy 0

Carrabec 4 Valley 0

Gardiner 2 Morse 1

GSA 8 Penobscot 4

Hampden Academy 1 Mt Blue 1

Kennebunk 0 Cheverus 0

Lee Academy 2 Penquis Valley 1

MCI 4 Mount View 3

Messalonskee 2 Lewiston 1

Mount Abram 5 Oak Hill 1

Mountain Valley 2 Rangeley Lakes 1

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Wells 0

Penobscot Valley 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Poland 3 Waynflete 0

Portland 3 Noble 0

Presque Isle 7 Caribou 0

Richmond 6 Sacopee Valley 1

Skowhegan 5 Nokomis 0

Temple Academy 6 Greenville 0

Traip Academy 3 Lake Region 1

Wisdom 10 Hodgdon 2

Yarmouth 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Boys Soccer

Biddeford 6 Noble 0

Brewer 1 Oxford Hills 0

Camden Hills 7 Mount Ararat 0

Cape Elizabeth 5 Fryeburg Academy 0

Erskine Academy 1 Lincoln Academy 1

Foxcroft Academy 4 Hermon 2

Gorham 5 South Portland 2

Hodgdon 4 Washburn 1

Isleboro 8 Penobscot Christian.0

Kennebunk 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Lewiston 3 Messalonskee 0

Lincoln Academy 1 Erskine Academy 1

Marshwood 3 Westbrook 2

MDI 3 Ellsworth 2

Morse 3 Gardiner 2

Mount Blue 2 Hampden Academy 1

Mount View 4 MCI 2

Narraguagus 6 Schenck 3

Orono 7 Old Town 0

Portland 2 Cheverus 0

Richmond 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Temple Academy 2 Greenville 0

Traip Academy 6 Lake Region 2

Valley 4 Carrabec 0

Waynflete 0 Poland 0

Wisdom 5 Houlton 1

Yarmouth 8 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Nokomis 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Gardiner 3 Edward Little 1

MedomakValley 3 Maranacook 0

Messalonskee 3 Hampden Academy 1

Scarborough 3 Deering 1

South Portland 3 Westbrook 2

Washington Academy 3 MDI 0

Yarmouth 3 Wells 0

