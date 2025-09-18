Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 17th.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 2 Sanford 2

Bonny Eagle 2 Massabesic 1

Camden Hills 4 Bangor 0

Cheverus 5 Thornton Academy 1

Cony 1 Lincoln Academy 0

Falmouth 2 Gorham 0

Gardiner 17 Oceanside 0

Hall-Dale 1 Mountain Valley 0

Kennebunk 0 Scarborough 0

Mount Ararat 3 Edward Little 1

Mount Blue 1 Brewer 0

Noble 3 Marshwood 0

Orono 6 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Windham 5 Portland 0

Winthrop 1 Lisbon 0

Yarmouth 8 Fryeburg Academy 0

Girls Soccer

Cheverus 2 Sanfor 0

Deering 2 Bonny Eagle 1

Falmouth 3 Portland 1

Gardiner 9 Nokomis 1

Lee Academy 2 Shead 1

Mountain Valley 4 Madison 0

Narraguagus 3 Washington Academy 1

Sumner 5 Calais 1

Thornton Academy 1 Massabesic 0

Westbrook 4 Biddeford 0

Windham 4 Marshwood 0

Boys Soccer

Dexter 4 Southern Aroostook 0

Gardiner 4 Nokomis 0

Maranacook 2 Lisbon 0

Mount Abram 2 Monmouth Academy 1

MDI 2 Hermon 0

Oak Hill 7 Mountain Valley 3

Penobscot Valley 3 Jonesport-Beals 2

Volleyball

Edward Little 3 Camden Hills 1

Gardiner 3 Messalonskee 2

Lewiston 3 Nokomis 0

Woodland 3 Lee Academy 0

