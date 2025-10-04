Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 3rd.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Boothbay 2 Spruce Mountain 0

Cheverus 2 Biddeford 1

Edward Little 2 Brunswick 1

Falmouth 3 Kennebunk 0

Freeport 4 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Leavitt 8 Oceanside 0

Mattanawcook Academy 2 Central 0

Mount Ararat 1 Camden Hills 0

Mount View 1 Morse 0

Oak Hill 6 Telstar 0

Old Town 2 Orono 0

Scarborough 2 Noble 0

Skowhegan 5 Gardiner 1

South Portland 6 Massabesic 0

Thornton Academy 5 Bonny Eagle 1

Winthrop 5 Dirigo 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 1 Central Aroostook 0

Buckfield 3 Carrabec 2

Madison 5 Temple Academy 0

Poland 4 Oak Hill 0

Van Buren 2 Schenck 1

Washington Academy 3 Calais

Wiscasset 2 Valley 0

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 1 Hampden Academy 0

Easton 3 Schenck 0

Islesboro 2 Carrabec 1

Lisbon 1 Richmond 0

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Lee Academy 2

Madawaska 4 Hodgdon 1

Penquis Valley 4 Dexter 2

Piscataquis 8 Ashland 0

Valley 5 Wiscasset 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Cony 0

GSA 3 Wiscasset 0

Woodland 3 Machias 1

