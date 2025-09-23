Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday September 22nd.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who submitted their scores

Field Hockey

Bangor 1 Oxford Hills 1

Boothbay 1 Mountain Valley 0

Hall-Dale 4 Oak Hill 0

Gardiner 3 Cony 0

Leavitt 8 Lincoln Academy 0

Nokomis 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Waynflete 3 Wells 0

York 5 Cape Elizabeth 1

Girls Soccer

Ashland 6 Southern Aroostook 0

Belfast 1 Mount Blue 0

Bucksport 5 Ellsworth 4

Central 3 Schenck 2

Central Aroostook 5 Washburn 0

Dexter 6 Deer-Isle Stonington 0

Fort Kent 3 Orono 1

Narraguagus 1 Sumner 0

Penquis Valley 2 Piscataquis 1

Shead 2 Washington Academy 0

Boys Soccer

Central Aroostook 3 Washburn 2

Fort Kent 5 Central 2

Hall-Dale 7 Oak Hill 1

Maranacook 5 Mountain Valley 1

Mattanwcook Academy 4 Calais 2

Piscataquis 2 Bangor Christian 1

Scarborough 2 Windham 0

Southern Aroostook 1 Ashland 1

Wells 0 North Yarmouth Academy 0

Winthrop 4 Spruce Mountain 3

Volleyball

GSA 3 Bucksport 0

Jonesport-Beals 3 Lee Academy 0

Lewiston 3 Mt. Ararat 0

Narraguagus 3 Ellsworth 0

