Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 24th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Brewer 3 Hampden Academy 1

Cony 10 Oceanside 0

Greely 9 Wells 0

Lisbon 0 Boothbay 0

MCI 8 Lincoln Academy 1

Messalonskee 5 Mt. Ararat 3

Waynflete 2 Traip Academy 1

Winthrop 2 Mountain Valley 0

Yarmouth 6 York 0

Girls Soccer

Bucksport 7 Central 0

Deering 1 South Portland 1

Ellsworth 3 MDI 1

Falmouth 1 Windham 1

Freeport 2 Greely 0

Hermon 7 Foxcroft Academy 1

Madawaska 4 Easton 0

Marshwood 2 Portland 0

Old Town 6 Orono 2

Scarborough 3 Gorham 0

Thornton Academy 2 Westbrook 0

Windham 1 Falmouth 1

Boys Soccer

Caribou 3 Presque Isle 2

Greely 3 Freeport 0

Katahdin 7 Southern Aroostook 1

Madawaska 4 Easton 0

Mount Abram 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Oak Hill 1 Lisbon 0

Shead 2 Lee Academy 1

Waterville 8 Skowhegan 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Cony 0

Bucksport 3 Lee Academy 0

GSA 3 Calais 1

Mount Ararat 3 Camden Hills 2

York 3 Greely 0

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week as many times as you wish thru Thursday, September 25th at 11:59. Vote HERE

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 4 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 28th, for games/matches played September 22nd-27th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 29th and go thru Thursday, October 2nd. The winner will be announced on Friday, October 3rd..

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.