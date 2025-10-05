Here are the High School Football, Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, October 4th.

Football

Camden Hills 44 Cape Elizabeth 22

Freeport 26 Lisbon 12

Houlton 38 Waterville 22

John Bapst 47 Maranacook 20

Massabesic 35 Scarborough 25

Nokomis 3 Lawrence 1

Telstar 86 Mount View 0

York 10 Brewer 0

Field Hockey

Cheverus 9 South Portland 0

Erskine Academy 3 Winslow 1

Gorham 2 Scarborough 1

Lincoln Academy 3 Mount View 1

MCI Cony 1

Mount Blue 4 Fryeburg Academy 1

Nokomis 3 Lawrence 1

Poland 6 Wells 0

Sanford 12 Portland 0

Windham 5 Marshwood 2

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 10 GSA 1

Brewer 3 Lewiston 0

Camden Hills 4 Greely 3

Erskine Academy 4 Cony 0

Falmouth 3 Thornton Academy 0

Fort Kent 4 Orono 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 MDI 1

Gorham 2 Westbrook 1

Hampden Academy 6 Edward Little 1

Hermon 7 Old Town 1

Hodgdon 10 Searsport 1

John Bapst 8 Caribou 0

Leavitt 3 Waterville 1

Maranacook 8 MCI 0

Monmouth Academy 8 Old Orchard Beach 0

Mount Abram 3 Mount View 1

Mount Ararat 8 Messalonskee 0

Penobscot Valley 5 Central 0

Scarborough 1 Kennebunk 0

Skowhegan 8 Nokomis 0

Windham 3 Penquis Valley 0

York 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Boys Soccer

Bangor Christian 5 Central 2

Bucksport 6 Searsport 0

Calais 8 Sumner 1

Edward Little 0 Hampden Academy 0

Ellsworth 1 Presque Isle 1

Erskine Academy 1 Cony 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 MDI 1

Freeport 3 Poland 1

Greely 4 Camden Hills 0

Hermon 8 Old Town 0

Lake Region 1 Winthrop 1

Maranacook 1 MCI 0

Monmouth Academy 2 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Mount Blue 7 Belfast 0

Mount View 3 Mount Abram 2

Nokomis 2 Skowhegan 1

Orono 3 Fort Kent 1

Penobscot Valley 3 Machias 0

Telstar 2 Isleboro 1

Traip Academy 6 Sacopee Valley 1

Van Buren 2 Penobscot Christian 1

Waterville 4 Leavitt 0

Volleyball

Greely 3 Yarmouth 0

Kennebunk 3 Sanford 0

Lake Region 3 Brunswick 2

Maranacook 3 Orono 1

MDI 3 Medomak Valley 1

Washington Academy 3 Ellsworth 0

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 5 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 5th, for games/matches played September29th-October 4th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 6th and go thru Thursday, October 9th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 10th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

