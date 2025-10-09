Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, October 8th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches who reported their scores.

Field Hockey

Freeport 5 Cape Elizabeth 0

Lisbon 2 Oak Hill 0

Messalonskee 3 Brewer 1

Mount Ararat 5 Oxford Hills 0

Mount Blue 1 Edward Little 0

Mountain Valley 4 Dirigo 3

Piscataquis 2 Orono 1

Sacopee Valley 1 Wells 0

Yarmouth 8 Poland 0

York 4 Fryeburg Academy 2

Girls Soccer

Bonny Eagle 6 Portland 0

Camden Hills 3 Brewer 0

Deering 7 Massabesic 1

Freeport 5 Cape Elizabeth 0

Hermon 8 Presque Isle 0

Kennebunk 1 Westbrook 0

Maine School of Science and Mathematics 6 Easton 3

Penobscot Christian 4 Woodland 0

Sanford 2 Gorham 1

Scarborough 2 Thornton Academy 0

South Portland 5 Cheverus 4

Temple Academy 3 Telstar 2

Boys Soccer

Easton 3 Maine School of Science and Mathematics 0

Wisdom 5 Van Buren 0

Volleyball

Edward Little 3 Mount Ararat 1

Hampden Academy 3 Cony 0

Messalonskee 3 Nokomis 0

Woodland 3 Bucksport 1

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.