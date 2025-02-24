Maine Hockey Falls to 5th from 4th in February 24th USCHO Poll

Maine Hockey /Anthony DelMonaco

The Maine Hockey Team fell from 4th to 5th in the February 24th US College Hockey Online Poll after losing to UConn 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

Maine remains in 4th in the PairWise Rankings which are meant to emulate the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

Here is this week's poll

  1. Boston College 24-6-1 991 points, 2nd last week, 43 1st place votes
  2. Minnesota 23-7-4 912 points, 5th last week, 6 1st place votes
  3. Michigan Sate 22-6-4 890 points, 1st last week
  4. Western Michigan 23-6-1 872 points, 3rd last week, 1 1st place vote
  5. Maine 19-6-4, 774 points, 4th last week
  6. Denver 23-8-1, 744 points, 6th last week
  7. Providence 18-8-4, 694 points, 8th last week
  8. Ohio State 20-10-2, 591 points, 7th last week
  9. Connecticut 17-10-3, 571 points, 11th last week
  10. Boston University 18-12-1, 558 points, 9th last week
  11. Michigan 17-12-3, 527 points, 10th last week
  12. Arizona State 18-12-2, 455 points, 12th last week
  13. Quinnipiac  21-9-2, 377 points 14th last week
  14. Minnesota State 22-8-2, 308 points, 15th last week
  15. Penn State 17-11-4, 263 points, 18th last week
  16. UMass Lowell 15-12-3, 260 points 13th last week
  17. Massachusetts 17-12-3, 257 points 16th last week
  18. North Dakota 17-12-2, 210 points, 17th last week
  19. Clarkson 20-9-3, 129 points, 19th last week
  20. Colorado College 37 points, 20th last week

Maine will host Vermont on Friday, February 28th and Saturday March 1st. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m  If you can't be at the game, join Jon Shields for the call of the game, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 95.7 I-95. Because of our broadcast of High School Basketball games this weekend's games will be on our sister station I-95 

