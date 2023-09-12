Maine Hockey Ranked 9th in 2023-24 Hockey East Men’s Preseason Coach’s Poll

Pretty sure that UMaine Men's Hockey Coach Ben Barr has taped this to the bulletin board in the UMaine Hockey Locker Room.

The Black Bears have been voted 9th in the 2023-24 Men's Preseason Coaches Poll.

Boston University - 109 (9 1st place votes) Boston College - 99 (2 1st place votes) Merrimack - 81 Northeaster - 75 UConn - 68 Providence - 65 UMass Lowell - 62 Massachusetts -54 Maine - 52 New Hampshire - 30 Vermont - 20

Maine begins the season on Saturday, October 7th with an exhibition game against New Hampshire at 5 p.m. in Waterville.

The pucks drops in the regular season for the 1st time on Thursday, October 12th when the Black Bears will host RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) at 7 p.m. and again on Friday, October 13th at 7 p.m.

You can hear the Black Bears' Hockey games this season on 92.9 The Ticket, the flagship station for Black Bear Sports.