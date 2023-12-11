Maine Hockey Receives 2 -1st Place Votes Stays 8th in USCHO Poll
The Maine Men's Hockey Team stayed in 8th place in the Monday December 11th US College Hockey Online Poll, but did receive 2 first place votes!
Here's the Top 20
- Boston College 13-3-1 (34 1st place votes)
- Boston University 11-4-1 (8 1st place votes)
- Quinnipiac 12-4-1 (5 1st place votes)
- North Dakota 12-5-1
- Denver 12-4-1
- Wisconsin 14-4-0 (1 1st place vote)
- Michigan State 12-4-2
- Maine 10-3-1 (2 1st place votes)
- Minnesota 9-5-4
- Providence 9-5-2
- Massachusetts 11-4-1
- Western Michigan 11-4-1
- Arizona State 11-3-4
- St. Cloud 9-5-2
- Michigan 8-7-3
- New Hampshire 8-4-1
- Cornell 6-4-1
- RIT 11-5-0
- Penn State 9-7-3
- Colorado College 9-6-1
Maine is off until December 29th when they will play in the Dartmouth Tournament again RIT and Lake Superior State.
Get our free mobile app