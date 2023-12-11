Maine Hockey Receives 2 -1st Place Votes Stays 8th in USCHO Poll

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Men's Hockey Team stayed in 8th place in the Monday December 11th US College Hockey Online Poll, but did receive 2 first place votes!

Here's the Top 20

  1. Boston College 13-3-1 (34 1st place votes)
  2. Boston University 11-4-1 (8 1st place votes)
  3. Quinnipiac 12-4-1 (5 1st place votes)
  4. North Dakota 12-5-1
  5. Denver 12-4-1
  6. Wisconsin 14-4-0 (1 1st place vote)
  7. Michigan State 12-4-2
  8. Maine 10-3-1 (2 1st place votes)
  9. Minnesota 9-5-4
  10. Providence 9-5-2
  11. Massachusetts 11-4-1
  12. Western Michigan 11-4-1
  13. Arizona State 11-3-4
  14. St. Cloud 9-5-2
  15. Michigan 8-7-3
  16. New Hampshire 8-4-1
  17. Cornell 6-4-1
  18. RIT 11-5-0
  19. Penn State 9-7-3
  20. Colorado College 9-6-1

Maine is off until December 29th when they will play in the Dartmouth Tournament again RIT and Lake Superior State.

