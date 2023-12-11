Maine Hockey Receives 2 -1st Place Votes Stays 8th in USCHO Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team stayed in 8th place in the Monday December 11th US College Hockey Online Poll, but did receive 2 first place votes!

Here's the Top 20

Boston College 13-3-1 (34 1st place votes) Boston University 11-4-1 (8 1st place votes) Quinnipiac 12-4-1 (5 1st place votes) North Dakota 12-5-1 Denver 12-4-1 Wisconsin 14-4-0 (1 1st place vote) Michigan State 12-4-2 Maine 10-3-1 (2 1st place votes) Minnesota 9-5-4 Providence 9-5-2 Massachusetts 11-4-1 Western Michigan 11-4-1 Arizona State 11-3-4 St. Cloud 9-5-2 Michigan 8-7-3 New Hampshire 8-4-1 Cornell 6-4-1 RIT 11-5-0 Penn State 9-7-3 Colorado College 9-6-1

Maine is off until December 29th when they will play in the Dartmouth Tournament again RIT and Lake Superior State.