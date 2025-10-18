The #7 Maine Men's Hockey Team tied #10 Quinnipiac 4-4 on Friday night, October 17 in Hamden, Connecticut, after Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

The Black Bears scored 1st with just 2:09 gone in the game, when William Gerrior scored unassisted. It was his 1st career goal.

Then with 2:09 left in the 1st Period, Owen Fowler scored, assisted by Thomas Pichette and Jeremy Langlois.

Just 58 seconds later, and with 1:11 left to play, Miguel Marques scored, assisted by Justin Poirier and Jaden Lipinski.

Quinnipiac scored on a power play goal with just 14 seconds gone in the 2nd Period to make the score 3-1.

Maine took a 4-1 lead with 8:25 gone in the 2nd Period, as Thomas Freel scored, assisted by Lukas Peterson. It was Freel's 2nd goal of the season.

The Bobcats scored with 7:58 left in the 2nd Period, and the score was 4-2 in favor of the Black Bears.

Maine led 4-2 for the majority of the 3rd Period, and looked poised to steal the win, but the Bobcats scored twice late to tie the game, with goals coming with 2:36 and 1:50 left to play in regulation. The Bobcats scored both goals with their goalie pulled, so they could have the extra skater.

The game stayed tied thru the 5 minute overtime with Maine goalie Albin Boija making a huge save on a breakaway as the overtime expired.

Quinnipiac was 1-3 on the power play while the Black Bears were 0-3.

Quinnipiac outshot Maine 39-22.

Albin Boija had 35 saves in net for Maine.

Quinnipiac is now 2-1-1, while Maine is 2-0-1. The 2 teams will play Saturday afternoon, October 18th, with the puck set to drop at 4 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 3:30 on 92.9 The Ticket. (Note the game is scheduled to start shortly after the Quinnipiac Women's game finishes and Jon Shields said in last night's postgame show, that the puck would probably drop between 4:15 - 4:30 so the pregame will likely start at 3:45 p.m. )