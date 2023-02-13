Maine Hockey Ties UMass Lowell 1-1 Loses in Shootout

The Maine Men's Hockey Team tied the UMass Lowell River Hawks in Massachusetts Sunday afternoon, 1-1, before losing in the shootout.

UMass Lowell scored 1st with just 3:27 gone in the game, when Owen Cole scored, assissted by Marek Korencik and Zach Kaiser.

Maine tied it at 1-1 3:08 later, on a goal by Lynden Breen, assisted by Thomas Freel. Breen has now scored a goal in 7 consecutive games for the Black Bears!

Both Maine and UMass Lowell were each 0-3 on the power play.

Victor Ostman had 23 saves on the afternoon for the Black Bears, while Henry Welsch had 29 for the River Hawks.

UMass Lowell is now 15-10-3 overall and 9-6-3 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 13-13-3 overall and 7-9-2 in Hockey East. The Black Bears are on the road this coming weekend, taking on the University of New Hampshire in Durham, with games Friday and Saturday, February 17th and 18th at 7 p.m.