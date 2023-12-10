Maine Men’s Hockey Beats Bentley 3-2 in Portland Saturday

The Maine Men's Hockey Team won their 4th consecutive game, beating Bentley 3-2 in a front of a sold-out crowd at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, on Saturday, December 9th.

The game was scoreless throughout the 1st period.

The Black Bears led 1-0 at the end of the 2nd period.

Then in a 5:42 span in the 3rd period, each team scored 2 goals.

Bentley's Ryan Upson tied the game with 9:53 to go, assisted by Ryan Mansfield.

Then the Falcons took a 2-1 lead with 7:23 to go, when Kellan Hjartarson scored, assisted by Stephen Castagna.

Maine equalized 11 seconds later. Cole Hanson scored assisted by Brandon Chabier and Sully Scholle.

The Black Bears scored the game winner with 4:11 remaining. Josh Nadeau scored his 2nd of the night, assisted by Lyndon Breen and Brandon Chabrier.

Both teams were 0-2 on the power play.

Victor Ostman was in goal for Maine, turning away 29 shots. Connor Hasley was in goal for Bentley and he turned away 32 shots.

Ostman's 1st save in the 1st period gave him 2000 career saves for Maine!

Maine is now 10-3-1 and will be off until playing in the Dartmouth Tournament December 29th and 30th.

Bentley is 8-10-0.