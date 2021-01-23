Maine Men’s Hockey Falls to BU 5-1 Saturday

The Maine Men's Hockey Team fell to Boston University 5-1, Saturday afternoon January 23rd in Boston. Maine was swept for the weekend dropping both games to the Terriers.

The Terriers took the early lead in the 1st Period when Dylan Peterson lit the lamp. Maine outshot BU in the period 11-10

In the 2nd Period BU scored 2 goals, to make it 3-0. Jay O'Brienn scored a power play goal at the 5:05 mark and then Robert Mastrosinone added a goal with 2:38 left in the period. Maine outshot Bu 13-8 but trailed.

The Terriers made it 4-0 early in the 3rd Period when Luke Tuch scored with just 59 seconds elapsed.

Maine finally scored with 3:19 remaining in the game as Adam Dawe scored on a power play.

With 3:12 remaining, Maine pulled their goalie, but the Terriers made them pay, as Jay O'Brien scored the empty-netter with 2:25 left in the game.

The Black Bears were 1-4 on the power play while BU was 1-5

Victor Ostman started in goal for Maine and allowed 4 goals and had 20 saves. Matt Thiessen came on after BU scored the empty-netter and had 1 save.

Drew Commesso allowed 1 goal for BU and had 30 saves.

Maine's Eduard Tralmarks had 2 minor penalties and a 10 minute major misconduct in the game. Maine had 22 penalty minutes while BU had 14 penalty minutes.

Maine is now 2-7-1 while BU is 5-1