Maine Men’s Hockey Ranked 12th in USCHO Preseason Poll

Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Men's Hockey Team coming off their best finish in years has been ranked 12th in the  US College Hockey Online preseason poll. They ended the 2023-24 season ranked 10th.

The Top-3 teams in the preseason poll finished 1-2-3 last year in the final poll.

September 23rd Preseason Poll

  1. Denver 988 points 42 1st place votes
  2. Boston College 945 points 6 1st place votes
  3. Boston University 869 points
  4. Michigan State 775 points
  5. North Dakota 755 points
  6. Minnesota 748 points
  7. Michigan 690 points
  8. Quinnipiac 633 points
  9. Cornell 585 2 1st place votes
  10. Wisconsin 489 points
  11. Colorado College 449 points
  12. Maine 425 points
  13. Providence 392 points
  14. Massachusetts 329 points
  15. Omaha 262 points
  16. St. Cloud 247 points
  17. Western Michigan 224 points
  18. Minnesota Duluth 95 points
  19. Notre Dame 79 points
  20. Arizona State and Northeastern  61 points

The Black Bears will open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 5th when they host American International College with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. That night there will be a schedule magnet giveaway while supplies last, and the 1999 National, Championship Team will be recognized.

You can listen to the 2024-25 games on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the games, with the pregame beginning 30 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.

