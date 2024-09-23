Maine Men’s Hockey Ranked 12th in USCHO Preseason Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team coming off their best finish in years has been ranked 12th in the US College Hockey Online preseason poll. They ended the 2023-24 season ranked 10th.

The Top-3 teams in the preseason poll finished 1-2-3 last year in the final poll.

September 23rd Preseason Poll

Denver 988 points 42 1st place votes Boston College 945 points 6 1st place votes Boston University 869 points Michigan State 775 points North Dakota 755 points Minnesota 748 points Michigan 690 points Quinnipiac 633 points Cornell 585 2 1st place votes Wisconsin 489 points Colorado College 449 points Maine 425 points Providence 392 points Massachusetts 329 points Omaha 262 points St. Cloud 247 points Western Michigan 224 points Minnesota Duluth 95 points Notre Dame 79 points Arizona State and Northeastern 61 points

The Black Bears will open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 5th when they host American International College with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. That night there will be a schedule magnet giveaway while supplies last, and the 1999 National, Championship Team will be recognized.

You can listen to the 2024-25 games on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the games, with the pregame beginning 30 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.