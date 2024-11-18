Maine Men’s Hockey Team is Now Tied for 5th in November 18th USCHO Poll
The Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved from 7th to a 5th place tie in the November 18th U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.
Here are the Top 20
- 1. Denver 50 1st place votes 12-0-0 1000 points
- 2. Michigan State 9-1-0 914 points
- 3. Boston College 7-2-0 886 points
- 4. Minnesota 10-2-0 847 points
- T5. Maine 7-2-2 776 points
- T5. Michigan 7-2-1 776 points
- 7. Colorado College 8-1-1 615 points
- 8. Cornell 3-1-2 579 points
- 9. Western Michigan 6-1-1 569 points
- 10. Providence 7-2-2 512 points
- 11. St. Cloud State 8-3-0 494 points
- 12. North Dakota 5-6-0 413 points
- 13. Boston University 5-5-1 399 points
- 14. Ohio State 9-2-1 389 points
- 15. UMass Lowell 8-2-0 353 points
- 16. Dartmouth 5-0-1 320 points
- 17. Minnesota State 8-4-2 194 points
- 18. Quinnipiac 5-5-0 117 points
- 19. Clarkson 8-3-1 77 points
- 20. Massachusetts 5-5-2 72 points
The Maine Men will travel to New Hampshire on Friday, November 22nd. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields starting at 6:30 p.m. for the pre-game on 92.9 The Ticket.
Get our free mobile app
Successful Maine Family Holidays Start With These 11 Easy Tips
A little pre-planning can make family holidays go much smoother, including these 11 easy tips.
Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell