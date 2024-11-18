Maine Men&#8217;s Hockey Team is Now Tied for 5th in November 18th USCHO Poll

Maine Men’s Hockey Team is Now Tied for 5th in November 18th USCHO Poll

Photo Anthony DelMonaco

The Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved from 7th to a 5th place tie in the November 18th U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Here are the Top 20

  • 1. Denver 50 1st place votes 12-0-0 1000 points
  • 2. Michigan State 9-1-0 914 points
  • 3. Boston College 7-2-0 886 points
  • 4. Minnesota 10-2-0 847 points
  • T5. Maine 7-2-2 776 points
  • T5. Michigan 7-2-1 776 points
  • 7. Colorado College 8-1-1 615 points
  • 8. Cornell 3-1-2 579 points
  • 9. Western Michigan 6-1-1 569 points
  • 10. Providence 7-2-2 512 points
  • 11. St. Cloud State 8-3-0 494 points
  • 12. North Dakota 5-6-0 413 points
  • 13. Boston University 5-5-1 399 points
  • 14. Ohio State 9-2-1 389 points
  • 15. UMass Lowell 8-2-0 353 points
  • 16. Dartmouth 5-0-1 320 points
  • 17. Minnesota State 8-4-2 194 points
  • 18. Quinnipiac 5-5-0 117 points
  • 19. Clarkson 8-3-1 77 points
  • 20. Massachusetts 5-5-2 72 points

The Maine Men will travel to New Hampshire on Friday, November 22nd. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields starting at 6:30 p.m. for the pre-game on 92.9 The Ticket.

