Maine Men’s Hockey Team is Now Tied for 5th in November 18th USCHO Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team has moved from 7th to a 5th place tie in the November 18th U.S. College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Here are the Top 20

1. Denver 50 1st place votes 12-0-0 1000 points

2. Michigan State 9-1-0 914 points

3. Boston College 7-2-0 886 points

4. Minnesota 10-2-0 847 points

T5. Maine 7-2-2 776 points

T5. Michigan 7-2-1 776 points

7. Colorado College 8-1-1 615 points

8. Cornell 3-1-2 579 points

9. Western Michigan 6-1-1 569 points

10. Providence 7-2-2 512 points

11. St. Cloud State 8-3-0 494 points

12. North Dakota 5-6-0 413 points

13. Boston University 5-5-1 399 points

14. Ohio State 9-2-1 389 points

15. UMass Lowell 8-2-0 353 points

16. Dartmouth 5-0-1 320 points

17. Minnesota State 8-4-2 194 points

18. Quinnipiac 5-5-0 117 points

19. Clarkson 8-3-1 77 points

20. Massachusetts 5-5-2 72 points

The Maine Men will travel to New Hampshire on Friday, November 22nd. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields starting at 6:30 p.m. for the pre-game on 92.9 The Ticket.

