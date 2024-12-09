Maine Remains 5th in December 9 USCHO Hockey Online Poll

The Maine Black Bears remained in 5th place in the December 9th US College Hockey Online Poll after sweeping Stonehill this past weekend. For the 1st time this season Maine had 2 1st place votes.

Here's the latest poll

1. Minnesota 15-2-1 38 1st place votes 982 points 4th last week

2. Boston College 11-3-1 6 1st place votes 900 points 3rd last week

3. Michigan State 12-2-0 4 1st place votes 897 points 1st last week

4. Denver 13-3-0 852 points 2nd last week

5. Maine 12-2-2 840 points 2 1st place votes 5th last week

6. Western Michigan 10-3-1 752 points 7th last week

7. Providence 12-3-2 700 points 10th last week

8. Michigan 10-5-1 588 points 6th last week

9. St. Cloud State 10-5-0 580 points 9th last week

10. Colorado College 9-4-1 484 points 8th last week

10. UMass Lowell 10-3-2 484 points 14th last week

12. Minnesota State 12-4-2 391 points 15th last week

13. Boston University 8-6-1 361 points 11th last week

14. Cornell 5-3-3 283 points 12th last week

15. Ohio State 11-4-1 273 points 17th last week

16. North Dakota 9-7-1 249 points 16th last week

17. Darmouth 6-3-1 203 points 13th last week

18. Quinnipiac 8-6-1 185 18th last week

19. Arizona State 8-7-1 165 points 19th last week

20. Clarkson 11-5-2 144 points 20th last week

