Maine Stays at #7 with 2 1st Place Votes in January 8 USCHO Poll

The University of Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team stayed at #7 with 2 1st place votes in the January 8th US College Hockey Online Poll.

Maine beat Colgate 3-1 on Friday, January 5th and tied the Raiders 4-4 on Saturday, January 6th.

Here's the latest Top 20.

Boston College 13-3-1 (37 1st place votes) Boston University 12-4-1 (6 1st place votes) Wisconsin 18-4-0 (5 1st place votes) North Dakota 14-5-1 Quinnipiac 13-4-2 Denver 14-5-1 Maine 13-3-2 (2 1st place votes) Michigan State 13-4-3 Providence 10-5-2 Western Michigan 13-4-1 Arizona State 16-3-5 Minnesota 9-6-4 Massachusetts 11-5-3 St. Cloud 11-5-2 Michigan 8-7-3 New Hampshire 11-5-1 Colorado College 10-6-1 Cornell 6-4-3 RIT 13-6-1 Penn State 10-7-3

Maine dropped from #1 to #3 in the PairWise Rankings as of January 8th.

Maine is on the road this coming weekend, playing at UConn, Friday, January 12th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 14th at 3 p.m. The Black Bears return home to The Alfond on Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th when they host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. each night.

You can listen to Maine Hockey games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning 30 minutes before the puck drops.

