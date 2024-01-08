Maine Stays at #7 with 2 1st Place Votes in January 8 USCHO Poll

Maine Stays at #7 with 2 1st Place Votes in January 8 USCHO Poll

Maine Athletics/Anthony DelMonaco.

The University of Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team stayed at #7 with 2 1st place votes in the January 8th US College Hockey Online Poll.

Maine beat Colgate 3-1 on Friday, January 5th and tied the Raiders 4-4 on Saturday, January 6th.

Here's the latest Top 20.

  1. Boston College 13-3-1 (37 1st place votes)
  2. Boston University 12-4-1 (6 1st place votes)
  3. Wisconsin 18-4-0 (5 1st place votes)
  4. North Dakota 14-5-1
  5. Quinnipiac 13-4-2
  6. Denver 14-5-1
  7. Maine 13-3-2 (2 1st place votes)
  8. Michigan State 13-4-3
  9. Providence 10-5-2
  10. Western Michigan 13-4-1
  11. Arizona State 16-3-5
  12. Minnesota 9-6-4
  13. Massachusetts 11-5-3
  14. St. Cloud 11-5-2
  15. Michigan 8-7-3
  16. New Hampshire 11-5-1
  17. Colorado College 10-6-1
  18. Cornell 6-4-3
  19. RIT 13-6-1
  20. Penn State 10-7-3

Maine dropped from #1 to #3 in the PairWise Rankings as of January 8th.

Maine is on the road this coming weekend, playing at UConn, Friday, January 12th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 14th at 3 p.m. The Black Bears return home to The Alfond on Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th when they host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. each night.

You can listen to Maine Hockey games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning 30 minutes before the puck drops.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket