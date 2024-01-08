Maine Stays at #7 with 2 1st Place Votes in January 8 USCHO Poll
The University of Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team stayed at #7 with 2 1st place votes in the January 8th US College Hockey Online Poll.
Maine beat Colgate 3-1 on Friday, January 5th and tied the Raiders 4-4 on Saturday, January 6th.
Here's the latest Top 20.
- Boston College 13-3-1 (37 1st place votes)
- Boston University 12-4-1 (6 1st place votes)
- Wisconsin 18-4-0 (5 1st place votes)
- North Dakota 14-5-1
- Quinnipiac 13-4-2
- Denver 14-5-1
- Maine 13-3-2 (2 1st place votes)
- Michigan State 13-4-3
- Providence 10-5-2
- Western Michigan 13-4-1
- Arizona State 16-3-5
- Minnesota 9-6-4
- Massachusetts 11-5-3
- St. Cloud 11-5-2
- Michigan 8-7-3
- New Hampshire 11-5-1
- Colorado College 10-6-1
- Cornell 6-4-3
- RIT 13-6-1
- Penn State 10-7-3
Maine dropped from #1 to #3 in the PairWise Rankings as of January 8th.
Maine is on the road this coming weekend, playing at UConn, Friday, January 12th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 14th at 3 p.m. The Black Bears return home to The Alfond on Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th when they host UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. each night.
You can listen to Maine Hockey games on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning 30 minutes before the puck drops.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.
Gallery Credit: Stacker