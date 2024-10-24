Maine Woman’s Ice Hockey Coach’s Show October 22 [VIDEO]

Maine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined us on Tuesday, October 22nd for the Weekly Coach's Show.

Coach Engstrom talked about the past weekend's losses, to #15 Boston University, falling 2-1 on Friday and then 2-0 on Saturday.

She previewed the upcoming weekend's games against #6 Colgate. Coach Engstrom spoke about what the team would be working on in practice this week.

Check out this week's Coach's Show.

The Maine Women's Hockey Team returns home to the Alfond on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd, when they will host the University of Vermont at 2 p.m. each day.

