Maine Women Bounce Back Beat Niagara 73-53

After falling to Kansas on Friday night, the Maine Women's Basketball Team bounced back, beating Niagara 73-57 on Saturday in California.

Maine led 17-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 33-29 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 51-45 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 5 players in double figures led by Sera Hodgson who finished with a team-high 22 points, going 5-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Olivia Rockwood had 14 points and was 4-8 from 3-point land. Caroline Bornemann had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and ripping down 10 rebounds. Adrianna Smith had 11 points and Paula Gallego had 10 points.

Abbe Laurence had 5 blocked shots for the Black Bears.

Maine shot 53.3 percent from the field, going 24-45. They were 12-27 from beyond the 3-point arc, and a nearly perfect 13-14 from the free throw line.

Niagara was led by Aaliyah Parker who had a game-high 24 points.

Maine is now 3-3 while Niagara drops to 1-5.

Maine will stay out on the West Coast, as they play Gonzaga University on Monday, November 28th at 9 p.m. The pregame starts at 8:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

The Black Bears return home to host Princeton University on Friday, December 2nd at 7 p.m. in The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium