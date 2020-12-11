Maine Women Sweep Rhode Island Series To Start Season

The University of Maine women's basketball team made it two wins in a row to start the season with Friday's 61-47 victory over Rhode Island.

Sophomore guard Anne Simon led the Black Bears in scoring with 16 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Dor Saar had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, while sophomore forward Abbe Laurence added 10 points and freshman guard Alba Orios had nine points and four assists.

Blanca Milan followed her 30-point, 14-rebound season opening effort with 12 points and seven boards in the 14-point victory against URI.

It was a near-identical performance for the Black Bears on Friday, who opened their 2020-21 campaign with a 62-48 win at Providence on Thursday.

Maine is now off until Dec. 20 when they'll face Northeastern in Boston, before opening conference play on Dec. 22 + 23 at Hartford.