Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to #1 Wisconsin 6-1

The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to the #1 Wisconsin Badgers 6-1 on Saturday afternoon, November 30th at The Alfond.

Wisconsin outshot Maine 61-17.

The Badgers scored 4 goals in the 1st Period before Lily Fetch scored midway through the 2nd Period (9:48). She was assisted by Alyssa Wruble and Adriana Van De Leest.

Maine did a much better job staying out of the penalty box on Saturday, committing just 1 penalty, and were able to kill off the Wisconsin power play.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play.

Kiia Lahtinen was in net for Maine and had 55 saves!

Wisconsin improves to 17-1-0 on the season.

The Black Bears fall to 3-14-0 overall.

Maine is back in action on December 6th and 7th hosting a pair of Hockey East games. They will play Boston University on Friday the 6th and then the University of Connecticut on Saturday, December 7th. The puck drops Friday night at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be televised on ESPN+ if you can't make it to The Alfond to cheer on Maine.