Maine Women’s Hockey Falls to Northeastern 2-0

The Maine Women's Hockey Team fell to Northeastern 2-0 in Boston on Saturday afternoon, November 16th.

The game was scoreless through the closing seconds of the 2nd Period, when Northeastern scored on a power play goal with 27.2 seconds left in the Period.

Northeastern added another power play goal with 7:45 left in the 3rd Period for the final goal of the game.

Maine was 0-4 on the power play, while Northeastern was 2-6

Northeastern outshot Maine 34-31.

Kiia Lahtinen had 32 saves in goal for the Black Bears. Lisa Jonsson had 31 saves for Northeastern.

Northeastern is now 9-5-1 overall and 7-3-1 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears are 2-12-0 overall and 2-8-0 in Hockey East.

Maine is off until Sunday, November 24th when they will travel to Vermont to play the Catamounts at 2 p.m.

Maine will face the #1 team in the nations, Wisconsin at home, at The Alfond, for a Thanksgiving Weekend series with games on Friday, November 29th at 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 30th at 4 p.m.

