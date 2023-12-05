Maine Women’s Hockey Gets No Respect from Pollsters in Latest USCHO Poll

Despite a 2-win weekend, and beating Vermont for the 3rd consecutive time, the Maine Women's Hockey Team didn't receive much love from the pollsters in the latest US College Hockey Online Poll. Maine remained in 18th place and still behind Vermont!

Here's the December 4th poll

Ohio State 14-2-0 (14 1st place votes) Minnesota 13-2-0 (3 1st place votes) Wisconsin 13-3-0 (1 1st place vote) Colgate 13-2-1 (1 1at place vote) Clarkson 18-0-2 (1 1st place vote) Minnesota Duluth 10-5-1 Quinnipiac 16-3-0 St.Cloud State 12-5-0 Cornell 11-3-1 St. Lawrence 13-6-0 Connecticut 11-4-2 Princeton 8-4-2 Boston College - 9-7-2 Yale 8-6-0 Penn State 10-7-1 Vermont 7-8-1 Northeastern 11-8-0 Maine 8-8-0 Minnesota State 7-10-0