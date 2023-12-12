Maine Women’s hockey in 3-way Tie for 16th in USCHO Poll
I guess it you can call it a modicum of respect. The Maine Women's Hockey Team went from 18th to a 3-way tie for 16th in the December 11th US College Hockey Online Poll.
Here's the latest Poll
- Ohio State 16-2-0 (18 1st place votes)
- Minnesota 14-3-1
- Wisconsin 14-4-0
- Colgate 14-2-1
- Clarkson 18-0-2 (2 1st place votes)
- Minnesota Duluth 11-6-1
- St. Cloud State 13-6-1
- Quinnipiac 17-3-0
- Cornell 11-3-1
- St. Lawrence 13-6-0
- Connecticut 11-4-2
- Princeton 9-5-2
- Boston College 9-7-2
- Yale 9-7-0
- Penn State 11-8-1
- Maine 9-8-0, Northeastern 11-8-0 Vermont 8-8-1
Maine is off until playing in Pittsburgh on Friday December 29 against Colgate University.