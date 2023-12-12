Maine Women’s hockey in 3-way Tie for 16th in USCHO Poll

I guess it you can call it a modicum of respect. The Maine Women's Hockey Team went from 18th to a 3-way tie for 16th in the December 11th US College Hockey Online Poll.

Here's the latest Poll

Ohio State 16-2-0 (18 1st place votes) Minnesota 14-3-1 Wisconsin 14-4-0 Colgate 14-2-1 Clarkson 18-0-2 (2 1st place votes) Minnesota Duluth 11-6-1 St. Cloud State 13-6-1 Quinnipiac 17-3-0 Cornell 11-3-1 St. Lawrence 13-6-0 Connecticut 11-4-2 Princeton 9-5-2 Boston College 9-7-2 Yale 9-7-0 Penn State 11-8-1 Maine 9-8-0, Northeastern 11-8-0 Vermont 8-8-1

Get our free mobile app

Maine is off until playing in Pittsburgh on Friday December 29 against Colgate University.