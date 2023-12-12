Maine Women&#8217;s hockey in 3-way Tie for 16th in USCHO Poll

Maine Women’s hockey in 3-way Tie for 16th in USCHO Poll

Maine Athletics

I guess it you can call it a modicum of respect. The Maine Women's Hockey Team went from 18th to a 3-way tie for 16th in the December 11th US College Hockey Online Poll.

Here's the latest Poll

  1. Ohio State 16-2-0 (18 1st place votes)
  2. Minnesota 14-3-1
  3. Wisconsin 14-4-0
  4. Colgate 14-2-1
  5. Clarkson 18-0-2 (2 1st place votes)
  6. Minnesota Duluth 11-6-1
  7. St. Cloud State 13-6-1
  8. Quinnipiac 17-3-0
  9. Cornell 11-3-1
  10. St. Lawrence 13-6-0
  11. Connecticut 11-4-2
  12. Princeton 9-5-2
  13. Boston College 9-7-2
  14. Yale 9-7-0
  15. Penn State 11-8-1
  16. Maine 9-8-0, Northeastern 11-8-0 Vermont 8-8-1
Get our free mobile app

Maine is off until playing in Pittsburgh on Friday December 29 against Colgate University.

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket