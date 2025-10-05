The Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team fell to the #1 team in the nation, Wisconsin, 5-0 on Saturday, October 4th in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Badgers scored 1 goal in the 1st Period, 3 in the 2nd Period and 1 goal in the 3rd Period.

Wisconsin outshot Maine 54-16.

Maine killed off all 3 of Wisconsin's power plays. Maine's defense has successfully killed off all 12 of their opponents power plays in their 4 games, which ties them for 1st in the nation for penalty kill percentage.

Maine's defense blocked 20 shots, while Maine goalie Kiia Lahtinen made 49 saves, giving her 95 for the weekend against Wisconsin.

Maine, is now 0-4, and will have their 1st game at the newly renovated Alfond Arena this Friday, October 10th, when they will play St. Anselm at 2 p.m.

