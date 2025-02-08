Maine Women’s Hockey Stuns #13 Northeastern 2-0

The Maine Women's Hockey Team picked up their biggest win of the season on Friday night, February 7th shutting out the #13 Northeastern Huskies 2-0 at The Alfond.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Period and nearly through the 2nd Period until Lily Fetch lit the lamp for the Black Bears! Fetch's goal, assisted by Jamie Grinder came with 1:30 remaining in the Period.

Maine iced the game, when Stephanie Jacob scored an empty-netter assisted by Mikayla Boarder with 13.8 seconds remaining in the game.

Northeastern outshot Maine 33-29.

Kiia Lahtinen stoned the Huskies, stopping 33 shots, including 13 shots in the 2nd Period and 12 shots in the 3rd Period.

Northeastern is now 18-11-1 overall and 13-9-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 9-20-1 overall and 8-14-1 in Hockey East

The Black Bears are on the road next weekend playing Merrimack on Friday and Saturday February 14th and 15th at 2 p.m. each day. The Black Bears return the following weekend to close out the regular season February 21st-22nd at home against Holy Cross.