Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Beats UVM 5-1

The University of Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team has been working hard in practice generating shots on goal. It paid off Friday afternoon, November 1st, as the Black Bears outshot the University of Vermont 40-18 and beat the Catamounts 5-1 at The Alfond.

The Black Bears started the scoring at the 12:00 mark in the 1st Period when Lily Fetch scored, assisted by Ava Stevenson and Lila Shea.

With just 31 seconds gone in the 2nd Period the Black Bears scored on the power play to make it 2-0. Kendall Sundby scored her 1st career goal, assisted by Sam Morrison and Elise Morphy.

Then with 6:03 left to go in the 2nd Period, Ava Stevenson scored, assisted by Lily Fetch

The Black Bears led 3-0 after the 2nd Period. In the 3rd Period the Black Bears scored a pair of goals. Raegan Wurm scored with 7:09 gone, assisted by Mira Seregely to make it 4-0.

Then with 8:34 left in the game, Lila Shea scored, assisted by Lily Fetch and Ava Stevenson.

UVM scored their lone goal with 7:12 left in the game when Cecilia DesLauriers scored on an unassisted goal.

Maine was 1-2 on the power play, while UVM was 0-3

Kiia Lahtinen was in net for Maine and turned away 17 shots. Jane Gervais was in goal for UVM and had 35 saves.

UVM is now 2-7-0 overall and 1-4-0 in Hockey East while Maine improves to 2-7-0 overall and 2-3-0 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series Saturday afternoon, November 2nd at 2 p.m. at The Alfond.