Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Coach’s Show [VIDEO}

Maine Women's Ice Hockey Head Coach Molly Engstrom joined us for the Weekly Coach's Show on Tuesday, November 5th.

Coach Engstrom talked about the past weekend's split with the University of Vermont, the importance of increasing shots on goal and staying out of the penalty box. Maine beat the Catamounts on Friday night, November 1st, 5-1 before falling on Saturday night, November 2nd 2-1

Coach Engstrom also spoke about the upcoming weekend's series with the #13 Boston College Eagles. Maine will host the Eagles Friday November 8th and Saturday November 9th in The Alfond with the puck dropping each night at 6 p.m.

Check out this week's Coach's Show.

