After losing to #8 Colgate 5-2 on Friday, October 17th the Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team upset the Colgate Raiders 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, October 18th!

Colgate scored with 27 seconds gone in the game to take a 1-0 lead, and led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

The Black Bears scored twice in the 2nd Period.

Raegan Wurm scored with 9:14 gone, unassisted and then 1:21 later, Lily Fetch scored, assisted by Isabelle Michaud.

Fetch's goal was her 4th career game-winning goal and 12th of her career. Wurm's goal was her 8th of her career.

Colgate outshot Maine 41-34. The Raiders were 0-5 on the power play, while Maine was 0-3.

Kiia Lahtinen had 40 saves in goal for Maine, a day after turning away 35 shots against Colgate.

Colgate is now 3-3-0.

Maine is now 2-5-0. Maine is off next weekend. They will play at Providence against the Friars as they open up Hockey East play. The game on October 31st is at 2 p.m. and Saturday, November 1st's game is at 3 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+