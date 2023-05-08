MDI Baseball Tips Foxcroft Academy 4-3

The MDI Trojans scored 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning and beat the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Dover-Foxcroft on Monday, May 8th.

Jay Haney coming off of a perfect game picked up the win, pitching 6 innings and limiting the Ponies to just 3 hits. The 3 runs that Foxcroft Academy scored were unearned. He struck out 11 and walked 1. Colin Sullivan came on in relief, picking up the save, striking out the side in the 7th inning.

Joey Wellman-Clouse batting leadoff was 3-4 and stole 3 bases. Jay Haney, Aidan Grant, Colin Sullivan and Nick Jacobs all singled for the Trojans.

Jay Haney and Aidan Grant each swiped a base.

Jadon Richard started on the mound for the Ponies. He went 4.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 4. Calvin Landry came on in relief, pitching the final 2.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.

Richard had a double. Donnie Poole and Josh Knapp each singled for the Ponies.

The Trojans are now 5-2. They have 3 games scheduled this week. They play at Old Town on Tuesday, May 9th at 4:30, at home against Bucksport on Wednesday, May 10th at 4:30 and at John Bapst (at Husson) on Friday May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 2-4. The Ponies play at Central on Wednesday, May 10th at 4 p.m. at home against Dexter on Thursday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m. and then home against Presque Isle in a doubleheader on Saturday, May 13th.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends Thursday, May 11th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.