MDI Falls to John Bapst 4-1 as Crusaders Score 3 in 5th Inning

The MDI Trojans fell to the John Bapst Crusaders 4-1 on Friday, May 12th at Husson University as the Crusaders scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Connor Simcox doubled scoring 2 and Lucas Gagnon tripled scoring Noah Farager-Houghton to lead the Crusaders. in the 5th inning.

Colin Sullivan pitched into the 5th inning for the Trojans. He walked 4 and struck out 4. Nick Jacobs allowed 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Jack Mason pitched for the Crusaders, tossing a 7-hitter. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

Brendan Graves was 3-3 for MDI with a triple. Sam Sinclair had 2 hits and Joey Wellman-Clouse and Alex Gray each singled.

MDI is now 5-5. The Trojans travel to Brewer on Wednesday, May 17th to play the Witches at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is now 7-3.They host the Ellsworth Eagles on Monday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.