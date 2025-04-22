Mt. Ararat Baseball Beats Hampden Academy 4-1

The Mt. Ararat Eagles beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon, April 22nd in the team's opening game of the 2025 season.

Kaleb Hussey picked up the win for Mt. Ararat. He went 5.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 1 run, striking out 6 and walking 2. Andrew Clemons picked up the save, pitching the final 1.2 innings, walking 1.

Kaysen Wildman took the loss for the Broncos. He went 4.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Ashton O'Roak pitched the final 2.0 innings, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Ethan Berry had a double. Andrew Clemons, Caiden Chase and Will Davis each had a single. Davis drove in a pair of runs.

Gavin Monyok was 3-4 for the Broncos. Andrew Cote leading off, was 2-3 and reached base a 3rd time with a walk.

Hampden Academy is now 0-1. They will host Brunswick on Friday, April 25th at 11 a.m.

Mt. Ararat is 1-0. They will host Mt. Blue on Friday April 5th at 1 p.m.

