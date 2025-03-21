Newport Maine Native Cooper Flagg Stars in AT&T Commercial [VIDEO]
This is Newport Maine native Cooper Flagg's time and we're all just along for the ride!
During the Duke win over St. Mary's Friday afternoon, I saw this AT&T commercial
Cooper was playing Bingo with his grandmother and of course, he won! He screams Bingo and his grandmother tells him to go shake hands!
That goes along with the New Balance commercial that was filmed in Bangor
I'm wondering if there are any more "in the can' that they are waiting to release!
