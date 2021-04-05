Nick Charlton Talks Blowout Loss, Remainder Of Spring Season

University of Maine football coach Nick Charlton made his weekly appearance on The Drive Monday after his Black Bears suffered a 44-17 defeat at the hands of #16 Villanova this past Saturday.

Maine is now 2-2 this spring with two games remaining on the schedule. Though, after this week's trip to Rhode Island, a big question remains whether Maine will get to host their final game of the season or not.

The Black Bears are scheduled to close the regular season April 17 vs. UNH in Orono, though New Hampshire has only played one game, their opener vs. Albany on March 5. The Wild Cats have not been able to take the field since due to a series of COVID-19 issues. Albany has also since cancelled the rest of their season, leaving the CAA North with five active teams.

Coach Charlton covered it all and you can hear his full segment below -