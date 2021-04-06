Nick Sinacola Talks Dominant Start To Season For Maine Baseball

Few pitchers in the country are throwing the ball better than Maine junior ace Nick Sinacola is right now for the Black Bears.

Through four games, Sinacola is 4-0 with a 1.01 era and 54 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched, including 31 k's over 14 innings in his last two starts.

Despite tossing less than seven innings on average per start, the right handed pitcher from Mass. has flirted with the program record of 17 k's in each of his last two starts, a record that was set by Bill Swift and Jeff Plympton, both of whom went on to have Major League careers and both of whom fanned those 17 batters in nine inning contests.

Despite increased attention from the media, opposition and MLB scouts, Sinacola says he's just focused on getting a W each time he takes the mound.