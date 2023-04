Here are the 2023 Nokomis High School 2023 Varsity Baseball, Softball and Lacrosse Schedules. The Nokomis Lacrosse Teams are a cooperative team with MCI. Best of luck this season

The Baseball and Softball regular season begins April 19 for the Warriors.

Baseball

Saturday April 8 at Mount View 1 p.m.

Monday April 10 at Ellsworth 4 p.m.

Thursday April 13 vs. Erskine Academy 4 p.m.

Wednesday April 19 vs. Belfast 1 p.m.

Friday April 21 at Waterville 4 p.m.

Monday April 24 at. Winslow 4 p.m.

Wednesday April 26 vs. Oceanside 4 p.m.

Friday April 28 vs. Cony 3:30 p.m.

Monday May 1 vs. Waterville 4 p.m.

Friday May 5 vs. Lawrence 4 p.m.

Tuesday May 9 at Hermon 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 11 at Cony 4:15 p.m.

Saturday May 13 at Oceanside 11 a.m.

Monday May 15 vs. Winslow 4 p.m.

Tuesday May 16 vs. Foxcroft Academy 4 p.m.

Thursday May 18 at Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 23 vs. Hermon 4 p.m.

Friday May 26 at Lawrence 4 p.m.

Wednesday May 31 at MCI 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday April 10 at Ellsworth 4 p.m.

Thursday April 13 at Bangor 4:30 p.m.

Saturday April 15 Playday at Bucksport

Wednesday April 19 vs. Belfast 1 p.m.

Friday April 21 at Waterville 4 p.m.

Monday April 24 at Winslow 4 p.m.

Wednesday April 26 vs. Oceanside 4 p.m.

Friday April 28 vs. Cony 3:30 p.m.

Monday May 1 vs. Waterville 4 p.m.

Friday May 5 vs. Lawrence 4 p.m.

Tuesday May 9 at Hermon 4:30 p.m.

Thursday May 11 at Cony 4:15 p.m.

Saturday May 13 at Oceanside 4 p.m.

Monday May 15 vs. Winslow 4 p.m.

Tuesday May 16 vs. Foxcroft Academy 4 p.m.

Thursday May 18 at Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 23 vs. Hermon 4 p.m.

Friday May 26 at Lawrence 4 p.m.

Wednesday May 31 at MCI 4 p.m.

Girl's Lacrosse (Home games at MCI)

Friday April 14 vs. Bangor 4 p.m.

Monday April 24 vs. Mt. Blue 4 p.m.

Wednesday April 26 vs. Lawrence 4 p.m.

Saturday May 6 vs. Camden Hills 2 p.m.

Tuesday May 9 vs. Edward Little 4 p.m.

Tuesdsay May 16 at Maranacook 6 p.m.

Thursday May 18 at Mt. Blue 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday May 23 vs. Lincoln Academy 4 p.m.

Boy's Lacrosse (Home games at Nokomis)

Friday April 14 at Lawrence 6 p.m.

Monday April 17 at Hampden Academy 1 p.m.

Wednesday April 26 at Morse 5 p.m.

Saturday April 29 vs. Cony 10 a.m.

Tuesday May 2 vs Bangor 4 p.m.

Saturday May 6 at Edward Little 11 a.m.

Wednesday May 10 vs. Mt. Blue 4 p.m.

Saturday May 13 vs. Camden Hills 1 p.m.

Saturday May 20 at Brewer 10 a.m.

Monday May 22 at Erskine Academy 4 p.m.

Friday May 26 at Lincoln Academy 4 p.m.

Tuesday May 30 vs. Houlton 4 p.m.