Nokomis Takes Advantage of Hermon’s 8 Errors to Win 5-1

Hits were at a premium on Tuesday, May 9th at Hermon as both the Nokomis Warriors and Hermon Hawks were only able to manage 3 hits each. But the Hermon Hawks committed 8 errors and the Warriors beat the Hawks 5-1.

Jacob Neumeyer started on the mound for the Warriors. He scattered 3 hits, allowing 1 run striking out 7, but walking 6. Connor Sides pitched the final 2 innings, holding Hermon hitlesss, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Aaron Moores had a double for the Warriors. Neumeyer and Ashton Howell each singled. The Warriors swiped 7 bases, led by Owen Buck with 2.

Max Hopkins started on the mound for the Hawks. He went 6.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 4 unearned runs. He struck out 7 and walked 3. Gavin Scripture pitched the 7th inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out the side, walking 1.

Hopkins had 2 of the Hawks' 3 hits. Mason Kinney had Hermon's other hit.

Nokomis is now 4-4. They travel to Augusta to play Cony on Thursday, May 11th at 4:15 p.m.

Hermon is now 3-3. They play at John Bapst on Thursday, May 11 at 4:15 p.m.

